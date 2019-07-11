Blume Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Devon Energy (DVN); Wills Financial Group Upped Its Visa (V) Stake by $1.10 Million

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 7,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,842 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 22,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $179.95. About 842,815 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy (DVN) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 12,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,804 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 159,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 353,207 shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale; 02/05/2018 – DEVON CEO HAGER SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Financial Services Ltd Com stated it has 7,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Centre Asset Management Lc has 2.21% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 269,740 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 175,769 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co holds 0.18% or 43,448 shares in its portfolio. Miller Investment Mngmt LP invested in 6,679 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Waters Parkerson Lc stated it has 140,158 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management accumulated 17,722 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cubic Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 18,304 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 418,766 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 30,000 shares stake. Van Eck Associates has 39,509 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.05% or 18,177 shares. Elm Ridge Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 284,479 shares or 6.68% of their US portfolio. World Asset Mgmt accumulated 27,269 shares.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Devon Energy (DVN) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be 20% Undervalued – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Devon Energy (DVN) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Devon Energy beats Q1 estimates, lifts U.S. oil production outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 13,747 shares to 112,529 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) by 86,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 68,691 are owned by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gp Ltd Com invested in 0.81% or 2.06M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 2.09 million shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Thomas Story Son Limited Liability Company reported 101,715 shares or 8.34% of all its holdings. Holderness holds 0.49% or 6,522 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 15,684 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc reported 37,332 shares. Hikari has invested 2.51% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). United Serv Automobile Association reported 2.89M shares. Sun Life stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Georgia-based Zwj Counsel has invested 1.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lifeplan Gp reported 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 4.93M shares. Arete Wealth Limited Co invested in 25,845 shares or 0.84% of the stock.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces High-Grade Underground Sampling Results for the Babicanora Vein: – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 10, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Best Blue Chip for Third Quarter – Schaeffers Research” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Facebook’s Planned Cryptocurrency Has Visa, PayPal, Others On Board – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,813 shares to 83,499 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.