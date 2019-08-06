Blume Capital Management Boosted Stake in Citigroup (C) by $2.94 Million; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Holding in Visa Com Cl A (V) Has Cut by $544,741

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 7737.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 47,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 48,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 20.89 million shares traded or 57.26% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 21/05/2018 – CITI RETAIL SERVICES & SEARS HOLDINGS REPORT EXTENDED RELATIONS; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN EUROPE ARE BASF, EVK, AKE, LXS AND DSM; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi; 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup had told CNBC that a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi credit card accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup $Bmark 6NC5 Fxd-to-FRN, 6NC5 FRN, 2027 Tap; 20/03/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN JUNE: CITI SURVEY; 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at Conference Apr 20

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $168.86. About 15.74 million shares traded or 123.81% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gmt Capital accumulated 1.61% or 781,335 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 130 shares. The New York-based Strategic Limited Liability has invested 0.66% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 6,647 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Retail Bank & Co owns 37,951 shares. Caprock Gru Incorporated stated it has 30,001 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Shelton Cap has 0.17% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Indexiq Advisors Lc reported 71,750 shares. Sage Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Palisade Cap Management Lc Nj has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability Co has 20,798 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv holds 1,770 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of stock.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) by 86,250 shares to 700 shares, valued at $35,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD) by 43,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott & Selber Inc holds 2.15% or 26,281 shares. Moreover, West Oak Capital Ltd Co has 0.26% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,700 shares. 72,762 were reported by Anderson Hoagland. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Incorporated has 14,000 shares. New York-based Clearbridge Ltd has invested 1.57% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Security Bankshares Of So Dak has 0.29% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,464 shares. Baltimore has invested 2.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dodge And Cox invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Washington Trust reported 341,826 shares stake. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 6,808 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 26,309 shares. Arrow Financial has 3.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 84,274 shares. S&Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6,057 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 284,869 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Scholtz And Com Ltd Llc accumulated 18,695 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.24 billion for 29.52 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.