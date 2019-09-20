Bluestein R H & Company Increases Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN); Wills Financial Group Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Upped by $361,152

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 6,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 89,687 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 83,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.12. About 5.69 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 10,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 225,209 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.16M, up from 214,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $198.8. About 470,165 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 67,429 were accumulated by Cadence Financial Bank Na. New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has invested 0.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 6,669 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Chatham Capital Gru Inc has 8,991 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Svcs reported 174,377 shares or 4.86% of all its holdings. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel reported 4,622 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft Assocs Lc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Stillwater Investment Mngmt Limited has 1.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Limited Com (Wy) has invested 2.8% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Schroder Inv Management Group Inc Inc invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Personal Corp holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 760,892 shares. 21,473 are held by Gillespie Robinson Grimm. Symphony Asset Management Lc, a California-based fund reported 17,180 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 0.86% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 175,829 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookstone Capital Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,619 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc, New York-based fund reported 62,857 shares. Atlas Browninc has 2,881 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Manchester Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 268 shares stake. Moreover, Natixis has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 3,813 shares. Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.22% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 500 were reported by Optimum Inv. Crawford Invest Counsel has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,380 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Lc, California-based fund reported 56,797 shares. First Interstate National Bank reported 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.14% or 4,349 shares. Coastline reported 12,215 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Management has invested 0.21% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 2,805 are held by Tower Bridge Advisors.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 26,568 shares to 163,047 shares, valued at $30.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,448 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc Cl A (NYSE:W).