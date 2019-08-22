Bluestein R H & Company Lifted Raytheon Co (RTN) Position; Wellington Management Group Llp Raised Standex Intl (SXI) Position

Bluestein R H & Company increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 9.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluestein R H & Company acquired 18,297 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Bluestein R H & Company holds 214,837 shares with $39.12M value, up from 196,540 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $51.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $183.33. About 157,696 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Standex Intl Corp (SXI) stake by 25.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp acquired 20,300 shares as Standex Intl Corp (SXI)’s stock rose 8.10%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 98,720 shares with $7.25M value, up from 78,420 last quarter. Standex Intl Corp now has $797.91M valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $63.07. About 5,459 shares traded. Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has declined 31.51% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 25/04/2018 – Standex Announces 215th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q EPS $1.00; 23/03/2018 – Standex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Standex to Webcast 2018 Investor Day on May 17th; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q Adj EPS $1.11; 16/04/2018 – Standex Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Standex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 23/05/2018 – Standex Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Standex Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15-16; 03/04/2018 – Standex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 10-11

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) stake by 297,924 shares to 8.91 million valued at $473.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Acacia Communications Inc stake by 81,768 shares and now owns 1.46M shares. Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L was reduced too.

More notable recent Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Standex International Corporation’s (NYSE:SXI) ROE Of 11% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Standex Announces New Management Appointments – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Standex Announces 220th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Standex International Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SXI) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SXI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.88 million shares or 0.69% less from 10.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 12,500 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 421,338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 85,761 shares. Millennium Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 720 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0% or 223,014 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 9,864 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 8,115 shares. 1.32M were reported by Vanguard Grp. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 105,986 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) or 116,680 shares. Copeland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.91% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp stated it has 25,352 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 31,785 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl stated it has 12,039 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bbr Limited Com accumulated 6,354 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Dana holds 95,103 shares. Regal Inv Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tower Bridge Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bridgewater Assocs LP has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 24,144 shares. Homrich Berg stated it has 4,305 shares. House Limited Liability reported 1,450 shares. Financial Counselors owns 73,211 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council has 19,900 shares. Kcm Advsr Lc stated it has 24,693 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Beaumont Financial Prtn Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,755 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 11.38% above currents $183.33 stock price. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, June 24. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $200 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Tuesday, June 11 to “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $205 target in Friday, March 8 report.

Bluestein R H & Company decreased Irhythm Technologies Inc stake by 4,300 shares to 4,500 valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 4,505 shares and now owns 17,394 shares. Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.