Bluestein R H & Company Has Lifted Position in Suntrust Banks (STI) as Stock Rose; Waddell & Reed Finl (WDR) Holder Continental Advisors Raised Holding by $3.65 Million

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 52,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 559,301 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.14M, up from 506,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 1.93M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST WARNS EX-EMPLOYEE MAY HAVE TRIED TO STEAL DATA: RTRS; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST EFFICIENCY RATIO TO FALL BELOW 60% IN NEXT 12 MOS: CEO; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – PROVIDED WITH A COPY OF CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN SUNTRUST OIL AND NIGERIAN DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RE; 14/03/2018 – Rex Energy Announces Sale of Non-Operated Oil and Gas Interests in Westmoreland, Centre and Clearfield Counties; 27/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) RATIO WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 9.8% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN PRIOR QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR) by 429.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 214,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 264,705 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 423,566 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 01/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed 1Q EPS 56c; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282451 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT 45; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282446 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT116; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 12/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Says Two Portfolio Managers Have Left the Firm; 12/04/2018 – WADDELL & REED’S KLAPMEYER TO LEAD LARGE CAP GROWTH SUITE; 20/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280742 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT 45; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281517 – WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Amy Scupham Named President of Ivy Distributors Inc; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Microsemi

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP) by 21,175 shares to 32,475 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,783 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.