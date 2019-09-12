Bluestein R H & Company Trimmed Holding in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) by $25.55 Million as Market Value Rose; Telemark Asset Management Cut Its Teradyne (TER) Stake by $2.35 Million

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) by 95.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 186,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 8,601 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 195,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $144.49. About 1.22M shares traded or 35.72% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.35 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 1.71M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $229.82 million for 21.25 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 1,300 shares to 2,752 shares, valued at $808,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Grp Hldg Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.07% or 1,525 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.03% or 14,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 2,040 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields Co Ltd Llc holds 1.07% or 150,175 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 21,589 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 4,753 shares. Strs Ohio reported 4,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Corp invested in 0.18% or 166,026 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt invested 0.28% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Wms Partners Limited has 2,554 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 13,757 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Impala Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). First Personal Financial has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 349 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Com accumulated 10 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TER shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd, Michigan-based fund reported 291,547 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 20,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has 2,806 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). 9,573 were accumulated by Grimes And Incorporated. State Street stated it has 4.32M shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Fiduciary Commerce, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,084 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 475 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 20,000 shares. Wedge Management L Lp Nc holds 923,917 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability owns 37,095 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Veritable Lp stated it has 4,986 shares. 241,997 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. 111,079 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $871.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes by 200,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $29.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).