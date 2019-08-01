Bluestein R H & Company Has Cut Its Abiomed (ABMD) Position as Share Price Rose; Strategic Financial Services Continues to Hold Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 40.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The hedge fund held 1,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 2,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $278.56. About 572,240 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp; 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps; 08/03/2018 – ABIOMED – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED SETTLEMENT WITH U.S. DOJ RESOLVING CLAIMS ON CO’S REIMBURSEMENT OF EMPLOYEE EXPENSES FOR MEALS WITH HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES FY REV. $740.0M TO $770.0M, EST. $747.3M; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 05/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5(TM) and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 03/04/2018 – OPSENS’ TECHNOLOGY GRANTED FDA APPROVAL IN ABIOMED’S IMPELLA CARDIAC PUMP®

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company's stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 5.49M shares traded or 17.92% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 131,831 shares to 128,616 shares, valued at $19.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 8,582 shares. Transamerica Financial Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bank & Trust has 0.28% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Thomas Story Son Limited holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 79,344 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt Commerce invested in 0.06% or 32,106 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). California-based Wespac Ltd Company has invested 0.18% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.06% or 79,289 shares. Pacific reported 8,199 shares. Asset One Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Van Eck Assoc has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Andra Ap reported 99,000 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 70 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.47% or 40,000 shares.



Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.08 million activity. Another trade for 1,104 shares valued at $33,264 was made by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $624,999 was sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann. On Tuesday, February 12 Hein LeLand J sold $2.49M worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 39,583 shares.



Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 58,792 shares to 195,092 shares, valued at $23.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 21,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $17.71 million activity.