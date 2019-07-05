Bluestein R H & Company Raised Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $17.06 Million; Stock Price Rose; Family Capital Trust Co Has Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Position as Stock Price Rose

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $302.45. About 1.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 159.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 321,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 523,211 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25 million, up from 201,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.29. About 5.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. NARAYEN SHANTANU sold 139,834 shares worth $34.32 million. Morris Donna had sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million on Friday, February 1. 25,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $6.00M were sold by Parasnis Abhay. $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Rencher Bradley. 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. On Thursday, January 24 the insider THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19 million.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.56 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

