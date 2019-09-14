Bluestein R H & Company Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $2.17 Million; Stock Price Rose; Barrett Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by $875,350 as Market Valuation Rose

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 7,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 263,322 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.30M, up from 256,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 2.90M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 470,509 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.03 million, down from 486,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,996 shares to 184,939 shares, valued at $38.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 3,435 shares to 248,515 shares, valued at $49.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 8,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,388 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).