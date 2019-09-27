Bluestein R H & Company Trimmed Its Honeywell International (HON) Stake; STILLCANNA COMMON SHARES CANADA (SCNNF) Sellers Increased By 6.91% Their Shorts

Bluestein R H & Company decreased Honeywell International (HON) stake by 1.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluestein R H & Company sold 4,815 shares as Honeywell International (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Bluestein R H & Company holds 317,884 shares with $55.50M value, down from 322,699 last quarter. Honeywell International now has $119.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $166.7. About 687,994 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth

STILLCANNA INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:SCNNF) had an increase of 6.91% in short interest. SCNNF’s SI was 29,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.91% from 27,500 shares previously. With 256,100 avg volume, 0 days are for STILLCANNA INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:SCNNF)’s short sellers to cover SCNNF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.0095 during the last trading session, reaching $0.307. About 15,472 shares traded. StillCanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCNNF) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 17,219 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.64% or 47,189 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 20.03 million shares. Mercer Advisers Inc stated it has 3,355 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Amarillo Comml Bank invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). M&R Cap Management invested in 8,325 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 2.46M shares stake. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.65% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stanley reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Orrstown Services owns 0.3% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,266 shares. America First Inv Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 5.08% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Violich Mngmt has 45,401 shares. Moreover, Advisors Ltd Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Doliver Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First City Cap Mngmt Inc holds 1.08% or 8,473 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.73 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189.75’s average target is 13.83% above currents $166.7 stock price. Honeywell International had 7 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of HON in report on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18600 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HON in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating.

Bluestein R H & Company increased Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) stake by 16,929 shares to 125,282 valued at $26.71M in 2019Q2. It also upped Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 26,470 shares and now owns 257,910 shares. Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) was raised too.