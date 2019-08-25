Bluestein R H & Company Boosted Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake; Sprott Has Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Sprott Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 7.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprott Inc sold 4,850 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Sprott Inc holds 60,150 shares with $4.86M value, down from 65,000 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $285.56B valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18 million shares traded or 38.61% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd

Bluestein R H & Company increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 4.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluestein R H & Company acquired 12,211 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Bluestein R H & Company holds 311,418 shares with $34.58 million value, up from 299,207 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $237.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot And Company Ma stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Coastline Trust Com reported 43,015 shares stake. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv invested 1.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fenimore Asset holds 0.01% or 1,813 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Com has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Valmark Advisers has 5,101 shares. 1.90M are held by Aqr Limited Company. Narwhal Cap Management owns 53,280 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon accumulated 0.72% or 23.24M shares. Regents Of The University Of California stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blackrock accumulated 109.04M shares. Lafayette reported 1.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old Dominion Management reported 24,147 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx invested 1.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney World Needs to Fix Its Fading Theme Park – Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 17.47% above currents $131.67 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, May 1. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $14000 target. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13 with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $168 target in Monday, June 24 report.

Sprott Inc increased B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) stake by 527,020 shares to 2.84M valued at $9.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 275,000 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil’s Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustco Bank & Trust N Y has invested 5.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Biltmore Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boston And accumulated 1.79% or 53,198 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Llc owns 178,061 shares. Davidson Advsrs holds 3,768 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bessemer accumulated 0.62% or 2.01M shares. Cap Advsrs Limited Lc accumulated 0.07% or 3,236 shares. Westchester Cap Mngmt Inc has 4.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 119,143 shares. Scotia invested in 0.19% or 182,471 shares. Schmidt P J Inc has 36,613 shares. Cap Investment Ser Of America stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). South State holds 1.36% or 163,867 shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 132,043 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 27,732 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Zuckerman Inv Grp Inc has 0.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,441 shares.