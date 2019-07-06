Bluestein R H & Company Increased Its Holding in Walmart (WMT) by $392,850 as Market Valuation Rose; Speece Thorson Capital Group Cut Its Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Position by $3.41 Million

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 42,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 186,065 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99M, down from 228,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 1.12M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 98.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 4,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, up from 4,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.98. About 3.53M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 26/04/2018 – With Billions to Spend, Walmart Seeks E-Commerce Site in India; 09/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Walmart spending $16 billion for 77 percent stake in India’s online retailer Flipkart; 27/03/2018 – Walmart ditches Alipay in western China for Tencent’s WeChat; 20/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S G4S U.S. CASH SOLUTIONS GROWING FASTER THAN ANY OTHER BUSINESS LINE, MARGINS HIGHER THAN GROUP AVERAGE -CEO; 19/04/2018 – Walmart eases its dress code to allow jeans; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS INDIAN RETAIL MARKET WILL BE $1.3 TRILLION AND EXPECTS COUNTRY WILL BECOME TOP 5 ECOMMERCE MARKETS IN 5 YEARS; 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business linked to competition from Amazon; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – FINAL MAKE-UP OF FLIPKART BOARD HAS YET TO BE DETERMINED, BUT IT WILL ALSO INCLUDE INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Changes the Game Again with New Global Wire Service

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group has 122,604 shares. First Washington Corp has 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 100 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt stated it has 398,200 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.4% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bangor State Bank holds 0.29% or 15,586 shares. Richard C Young & Comm Limited holds 56,451 shares. Parkside Finance Comml Bank And reported 13,769 shares. Shayne Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.47% or 6,942 shares. Michael Susan Dell Foundation owns 53,774 shares for 5.06% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 1.28% or 30,016 shares. Jump Trading Lc reported 12,413 shares. Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Osborne Prtn Capital Management Limited Company reported 0.08% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Stifel Corp invested in 1.68M shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 0.84% stake.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,800 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,300 shares, and cut its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $638.58 million for 13.46 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Llc reported 0.49% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Pinebridge Invs Lp invested in 0.01% or 3,457 shares. The Texas-based Utd Service Automobile Association has invested 0.21% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 8,174 are owned by Vident Advisory Ltd Llc. Lipe Dalton owns 17,239 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Northpointe Ltd Llc has 0.63% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 24,831 shares. 4,311 were reported by Hills Savings Bank Trust Com. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.13% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Chevy Chase Trust Inc stated it has 354,508 shares. Philadelphia Trust has 6,845 shares. National Bank Of The West reported 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Whittier has invested 0.46% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh stated it has 26,010 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% stake.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 15,890 shares to 83,225 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 45,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NYSE:NE).