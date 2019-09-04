Bluestein R H & Company Upped By $2.41 Million Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding; Shorts at Fbl Financial Group (FFG) Raised By 30.47%

Bluestein R H & Company increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 9.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluestein R H & Company acquired 25,379 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Bluestein R H & Company holds 286,523 shares with $27.27 million value, up from 261,144 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $44.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $99.24. About 77,597 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. It has a 12.77 P/E ratio. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold FBL Financial Group, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 7.01 million shares or 1.30% less from 7.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 26,570 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 98,124 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% or 20,300 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0% or 13,125 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc has invested 0% in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Millennium Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) for 10,731 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) for 4,053 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd has invested 0% in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company holds 3,038 shares. Northern Tru owns 321,425 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 370 shares.

Bluestein R H & Company decreased Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 2,250 shares to 1,300 valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 4,505 shares and now owns 17,394 shares. Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $108.67’s average target is 9.50% above currents $99.24 stock price. Phillips 66 had 10 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 15.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E bought $165,816 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.