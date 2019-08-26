Bluestein R H & Company Has Boosted Its Suntrust Banks (STI) Holding by $3.09 Million; Share Price Rose; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shareholder Wade G W & Lifted Its Position

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 679.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 48,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 55,724 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, up from 7,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $194.73. About 897,964 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 52,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 559,301 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.14M, up from 506,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 952,948 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 07/03/2018 – Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – Installed Building at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/05/2018 – Forterra Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,800 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 54,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,866 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Mgmt owns 54,477 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.08% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% stake. Willis Inv Counsel accumulated 1.63% or 224,024 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 81,768 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 181,920 were accumulated by Dodge & Cox. Maple Capital holds 0.15% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 11,050 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt accumulated 2,549 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.09% or 27,677 shares. 41,823 are owned by Capital Guardian Tru. Oppenheimer & Company holds 15,996 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 4,982 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 36,367 shares.

