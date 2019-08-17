Bluestein R H & Company Position In Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Was Increased; Rk Asset Management Maintains Stake in Buckle (The) (BKE)

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 117.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 92,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 170,989 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.53M, up from 78,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.15% or $15.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.27. About 4.95 million shares traded or 287.09% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 17,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The institutional investor held 116,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 99,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.89M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 354,041 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE MARCH COMP SALES DOWN 1.1% VS. EST. DOWN 3.5% :BKE US; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Comparable Store Net Sales Yr-to-date Fell 3%; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Net Sales Fell 5.2% to $82.3M; 26/04/2018 – GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC BUS.V SAYS DANIAL BUCKLE APPOINTED CFO; 08/03/2018 – Buckle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Buckle Inc 4Q Net $42M; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N MARCH SALES FELL 5.2 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 25/05/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Comparable Store Net Sales Fell 1.1%

More notable recent The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Buckle Shares Buckle Under Lower Denim Price Points – The Motley Fool” on May 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “90 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buckle: Treading Water – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buckle: A Reversal Of Earlier Trends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James: Palo Alto Networks Continues To Gain Share – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Channel Checks Remain Strong, RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Palo Alto Networks vs. FireEye – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2018.

