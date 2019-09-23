Bluestein R H & Company Trimmed By $2.17 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Ribbon Communications (RBBN) SI Increased By 16.52%

Bluestein R H & Company decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 3.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluestein R H & Company sold 16,294 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Bluestein R H & Company holds 470,509 shares with $63.03M value, down from 486,803 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $139.3. About 9.18M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) had an increase of 16.52% in short interest. RBBN’s SI was 1.56M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.52% from 1.34M shares previously. With 329,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s short sellers to cover RBBN’s short positions. The SI to Ribbon Communications Inc’s float is 1.52%. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.67. About 45,381 shares traded. Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) has declined 31.09% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RBBN News: 18/04/2018 – Ribbon Continues to Pursue Legal Remedies against Metaswitch; 22/05/2018 – Ribbon at Perspectives18 Customer and Partner Summit Jun 3; 26/04/2018 – Ribbon Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 20/03/2018 – VP Riley Disposes 688 Of Ribbon Communications Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ribbon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RBBN); 24/05/2018 – Ribbon Communications Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York City; 18/04/2018 – RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCED THAT ITS SUBSIDIARY FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST METASWITCH IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 24/05/2018 – Ribbon Communications Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Ne; 18/04/2018 – RIBBON UNIT FILED PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT VS METASWITCH; 26/04/2018 – RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY GAAP TOTAL REVENUE WAS $121.2 MLN, COMPARED TO $53.4 MLN

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 6.47% above currents $139.3 stock price. Microsoft had 25 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, April 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $141 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12.

Bluestein R H & Company increased Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) stake by 99,461 shares to 195,459 valued at $25.00 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 18,359 shares and now owns 230,010 shares. Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.