Bluestein R H & Company Raised Its Position in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by $18.66 Million; Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Position Upped by Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 215.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 144,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 211,651 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.46 million, up from 66,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $107.09. About 2.43 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DEVELOPMENT OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS WILL FOCUS ON REGULATORY APPROVAL IN CHINA AND ADDITIONAL GLOBAL MARKETS; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 23/04/2018 – I’ve never seen more confusion and uncertainty on an FDA panel: FDA panel offers a wavering thumbs up for 2 mg baricitinib, thumbs down on 4 mg $LLY; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – LILLY INTENDS TO INITIATE REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS IN MID-2018; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Cialis Rev $495.4M; 25/04/2018 – LILLY, CHINA’S NCCD IN PACT FOR DIABETES,CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 9-6 TO BACK SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 2MG

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 367,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 889,881 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.74M, up from 522,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Physicians Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.36. About 1.28M shares traded or 2.04% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 21.67% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc holds 276,568 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America has 0.28% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 4.42% or 122,937 shares. Dupont Management has 106,895 shares. First Republic Invest holds 0% or 31,908 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 52,827 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.24% or 45,172 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Lazard Asset Limited Com has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). 134,628 were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability Corp. Raymond James Advisors holds 160,555 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Century invested in 322,689 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Art Advsr Ltd Co owns 60,600 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation owns 14,066 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 38,315 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa stated it has 1.18 million shares.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 36,381 shares to 232,589 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,177 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,250 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP) by 21,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,475 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 insider sales for $129.01 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of stock. Zulueta Alfonso G also sold $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Thursday, January 31.