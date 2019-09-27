Bluestein R H & Company Has Decreased Stake in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) by $25.55 Million; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Declined While Blue Edge Capital Cut by $23.56 Million Its Stake

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 3,034 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.26M, down from 3,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 5.85M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) by 95.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 186,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 8,601 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 195,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $151.62. About 685,701 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.88M for 22.30 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year's $1.4 per share. VMC's profit will be $224.88M for 22.30 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26,470 shares to 257,910 shares, valued at $21.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl A (BRKA) by 5 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.74 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $285.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 10 (TLH) by 2,058 shares to 53,929 shares, valued at $7.72B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Small (IJT) by 366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).