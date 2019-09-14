Bluestein R H & Company Holding in Wayfair Cl A (W) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; Parsec Financial Management Has Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $2.32 Million

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 42,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 344,621 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.78 million, up from 301,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc Cl A (W) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $438,000, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Wayfair Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.71. About 1.44 million shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability has 102,703 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Bristol John W New York accumulated 3,350 shares. The New York-based Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 109,166 were accumulated by Carret Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited, California-based fund reported 4,184 shares. C Ww Wide Grp Holdg A S owns 516,015 shares. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corporation has 73 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.78% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 12.03 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Transamerica Financial Advsr has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Chickasaw Mgmt Ltd owns 9,933 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp reported 11,183 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested in 0.13% or 929,245 shares. First City Management stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability has 17.09M shares.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 7,247 shares to 8,382 shares, valued at $658,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings by 4,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,371 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.77 EPS, down 63.91% or $1.08 from last year’s $-1.69 per share. After $-1.97 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.61% negative EPS growth.

