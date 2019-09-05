Bluestein R H & Company Has Boosted Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Position; Nokota Management LP Has Lifted Its Intelsat S A (I) Stake

Bluestein R H & Company increased United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) stake by 34.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluestein R H & Company acquired 3,600 shares as United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Bluestein R H & Company holds 13,900 shares with $1.55 million value, up from 10,300 last quarter. United Parcel Service Cl B now has $103.97B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $121.08. About 297,017 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos

Nokota Management Lp increased Intelsat S A (I) stake by 207.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nokota Management Lp acquired 742,146 shares as Intelsat S A (I)’s stock rose 8.69%. The Nokota Management Lp holds 1.10 million shares with $17.21 million value, up from 357,118 last quarter. Intelsat S A now has $2.86B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 127,317 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 1.79% above currents $121.08 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Berenberg. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg. Credit Suisse maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $124 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Bluestein R H & Company decreased Irhythm Technologies Inc stake by 4,300 shares to 4,500 valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 2,250 shares and now owns 1,300 shares. Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings.

Nokota Management Lp decreased Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 324,183 shares to 250,000 valued at $41.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) stake by 669,706 shares and now owns 2.16M shares. Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intelsat has $27 highest and $2200 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 20.75% above currents $20.29 stock price. Intelsat had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $24 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 3. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report.