Bluestein R H & Company Holding In Cheniere Energy (LNG) Was Has Increased; Mraz Amerine & Associates Trimmed Alleghany Del (Y) Stake by $571,359

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 839 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 37,220 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.35 million, down from 38,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $771.57. About 54,440 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 20,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 342,236 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.43M, up from 322,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.45. About 2.00 million shares traded or 13.43% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64M and $336.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 91,458 shares to 302,218 shares, valued at $19.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 earnings per share, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.99 million for 28.12 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dell Technologies Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Growth Is Impressive Only Because Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sea Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J.C. Penney: NYSE Delisting Appears Imminent – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe Rusling Incorporated holds 0% or 8 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 2,436 shares. Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability has 44 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Co invested 1.88% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 120,134 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 3,821 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.08% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 4,401 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0.02% stake. Capital Fund holds 0.04% or 5,700 shares. Andra Ap owns 6,800 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.03% or 2,214 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 4,735 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd stated it has 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company holds 577 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) holds 347 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More news for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Bizjournals.com‘s article titled: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” and published on September 10, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 667,676 shares. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 27,488 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.01% stake. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 966 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 323,771 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management invested in 0% or 11,842 shares. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 1.41M shares. The Massachusetts-based Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.69% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs reported 951,019 shares. Moreover, British Columbia has 0.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 65,997 shares. Aperio Group Limited owns 110,045 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Llc holds 49,529 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bainco Intl has 63,710 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 31,311 shares in its portfolio.