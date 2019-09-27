Bluestein R H & Company Has Trimmed Its Adobe (ADBE) Position by $23.20 Million as Shares Rose; Martin & Company Upped Its Position in Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) by $596,356

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 96.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 78,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 2,962 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $873,000, down from 81,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $280.38. About 1.30M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 20,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 64,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $984.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.68. About 51,519 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ruggie Capital Group Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Burney Co has invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pinnacle stated it has 0.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hsbc Public Ltd Co has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 42,674 were reported by Decatur Cap Mngmt. Pioneer Tru National Bank & Trust N A Or holds 2,700 shares. Capital Ltd Lc stated it has 561 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Inc owns 14,760 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt holds 174,927 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 738,201 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson holds 2,580 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co stated it has 100,943 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 16.53M shares. Crestwood Capital Mgmt Lp holds 51,471 shares or 7.91% of its portfolio. Hendley & accumulated 15,989 shares or 2.21% of the stock.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,578 shares to 486,170 shares, valued at $96.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 18,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Bloom Energy Corp Cl A.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $334.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 5,535 shares to 89,065 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 6,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,621 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold HFWA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.92 million shares or 0.95% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Stifel Financial has 138,516 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 51 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 103,153 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 9,308 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 38,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Management reported 432,073 shares. Citigroup accumulated 22,247 shares or 0% of the stock. Da Davidson reported 7,387 shares stake. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0% or 993 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% or 68,668 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 12,696 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp owns 415,948 shares.