Bluestein R H & Company Lifted By $409,150 Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position; Mackenzie Financial Has Upped By $13.09 Million Its Public Storage (PSA) Position

Bluestein R H & Company increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 40.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluestein R H & Company acquired 2,450 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Bluestein R H & Company holds 8,459 shares with $1.41M value, up from 6,009 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $113.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $166.5. About 1.80 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Public Storage (PSA) stake by 179.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired 60,320 shares as Public Storage (PSA)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 93,960 shares with $20.46M value, up from 33,640 last quarter. Public Storage now has $46.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $249.12. About 578,759 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering

Among 5 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Public Storage has $28500 highest and $201 lowest target. $236.80’s average target is -4.95% below currents $249.12 stock price. Public Storage had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. The stock of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, August 21.

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) stake by 1.33M shares to 3.93 million valued at $102.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Inc (LEMB) stake by 22,215 shares and now owns 55,365 shares. Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $183.13’s average target is 9.99% above currents $166.5 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNP in report on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, June 13. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report.

Bluestein R H & Company decreased Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 54,682 shares to 105,866 valued at $26.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 4,505 shares and now owns 17,394 shares. Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) was reduced too.