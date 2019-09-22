Bluestein R H & Company Increases Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO); Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Apriem Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $5.26 Million

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 554,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.34M, up from 523,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 846.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 52,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 58,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.94 million, up from 6,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 6.26 million shares traded or 35.67% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ima Wealth Inc stated it has 68,535 shares. 95,837 were reported by National Bank Of Hawaii. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 7.63 million shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 170 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 44,544 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Advisors Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 142,019 are held by Chilton Invest Lc. 17,638 are owned by Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.91% or 135,866 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Da Davidson Company has 0.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 423,150 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6.10 million shares. Personal Cap, a California-based fund reported 53,902 shares. Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 347,668 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Community Trust And invested in 2.37% or 352,178 shares.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 6,675 shares to 3,314 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc (NYSE:WM) by 5,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,312 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust accumulated 1.16% or 85,566 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Communications invested in 0.08% or 2,335 shares. Cambridge Com accumulated 216,383 shares. Palisade Asset Limited reported 8,890 shares. Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp holds 0.01% or 8,025 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership has 17,216 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.45% or 370,723 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs accumulated 2,350 shares. 2,476 were accumulated by Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. 4.83 million are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. 7,526 were reported by First Mercantile Tru. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 590,000 shares. Endurance Wealth holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1,400 shares.

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33M and $319.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 485,827 shares to 84,356 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,944 shares, and cut its stake in Altair Engr Inc.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of stock was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725.