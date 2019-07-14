Bluestein R H & Company Raised Netflix (NFLX) Holding By $3.37 Million; Last Week Accenture plc (ACN) Analysts

Bluestein R H & Company increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 12.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluestein R H & Company acquired 9,459 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Bluestein R H & Company holds 85,852 shares with $30.61 million value, up from 76,393 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $163.19B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.64M shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is killing couples’ sex lives: study; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: WERE NOT DOING LIVE SPORTS; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Ray Romano to headline Netflix comedy special; 12/03/2018 – CITRON SAYS NETFLIX’S CONTENT SPEND “UNSUSTAINABLE LONG TERM” – TWEET; 22/03/2018 – JTA: The creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ is becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix And Says It Expects 2018 To Be ‘negative Cash Flow Trough’ — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 17/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher After Netflix Results — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 16 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, June 20. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $181 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 29. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, March 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $180 target. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Citigroup. See Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) latest ratings:

Bluestein R H & Company decreased Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP) stake by 21,175 shares to 32,475 valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) stake by 2,800 shares and now owns 2,000 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.76% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lincoln accumulated 0.08% or 5,085 shares. Piedmont Investment, a North Carolina-based fund reported 53,403 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.31% or 25,114 shares. Factory Mutual holds 0.4% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 92,100 shares. Hap Trading Ltd invested in 18,105 shares. First Merchants Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,225 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mycio Wealth Limited Company holds 4,642 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Chem National Bank & Trust invested in 0.38% or 9,339 shares. Sfmg Limited Com reported 1,943 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 749 shares. Dragoneer Investment Group Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 81,805 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,720 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Netflix had 32 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. Goldman Sachs maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Friday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Friday, January 18. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $470 target. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, January 18 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Friday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $470 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $25.15 million activity. Shares for $899,150 were sold by Sweeney Anne M on Tuesday, January 15. HASTINGS REED sold $22.29M worth of stock or 67,907 shares.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $125.19 billion. The Company’s Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. It has a 27.27 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries.

The stock increased 0.79% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $196.21. About 2.06M shares traded or 14.78% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold Accenture plc shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Com reported 1,404 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 1.12% or 81,178 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0.61% or 1.66 million shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bp Plc accumulated 68,000 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. 10,961 were accumulated by Tiedemann Limited Liability. Torray Limited Co accumulated 1.76% or 94,683 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd accumulated 7,190 shares. The New York-based Epoch Investment has invested 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Papp L Roy Associate has 5.16% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0.84% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 1.97 million shares. Troy Asset invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Notis has 0.76% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 8,954 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 1,250 shares.