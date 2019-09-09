Bluestein R H & Company Decreased Its Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Position as Share Value Rose; Johnston Asset Management Cut Flir Sys (FLIR) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (UNH) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 54,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 105,866 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.18M, down from 160,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.18M shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 10,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 466,789 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.21M, down from 477,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 526,033 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,990 shares to 64,840 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 6.60 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $77.26M for 21.62 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 5,500 shares to 10,525 shares, valued at $884,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 11,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.64 billion for 15.19 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.