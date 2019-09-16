Bluestein R H & Company Lowered Masco (MAS) Stake; Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) Has 1.24 Sentiment

Bluestein R H & Company decreased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluestein R H & Company sold 11,500 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 3.71%. The Bluestein R H & Company holds 8,675 shares with $340,000 value, down from 20,175 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $12.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.94. About 1.19M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c

Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.64, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 26 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 21 decreased and sold holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust. The active investment managers in our database now own: 5.14 million shares, down from 5.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Invesco Municipal Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 11 Increased: 18 New Position: 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As, Norway-based fund reported 61,186 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 346,467 shares. Sky Inv Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 71,807 shares stake. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Raymond James Assoc invested in 228,446 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 131,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) LP accumulated 250,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. State Street stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Massachusetts Finance Ser Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.47M shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0% or 214,303 shares. Cap Invsts holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 7.08 million shares. Riverhead Llc owns 14,178 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Bluestein R H & Company increased Alphabet Inc Cl C stake by 2,340 shares to 68,587 valued at $74.14 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Jacobs Engineering Grp (NYSE:JEC) stake by 4,500 shares and now owns 8,520 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was raised too.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.51 million for 15.12 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Masco Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:MAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco Corporation Common Stock has $4800 highest and $4700 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 10.62% above currents $42.94 stock price. Masco Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the shares of MAS in report on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy” on Friday, April 26.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Invesco Municipal Trust for 210,934 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 704,834 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Moore & Co. has 0.18% invested in the company for 66,682 shares. The New York-based Penbrook Management Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 17,734 shares.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $675.32 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 29.94 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.