Bluestein R H & Company Has Increased Mcdonald’s (MCD) Position by $413,172 as Stock Value Rose; Huntington National Bank Boosted Wes Banco (WSBC) Holding by $369,018; Shares Declined

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Wes Banco Inc (WSBC) by 60.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 9,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.32% . The institutional investor held 25,642 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $988,000, up from 15,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Wes Banco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 190,838 shares traded. WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has declined 24.79% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBC News: 16/05/2018 – WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into Farmers Capital Bank Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to WesBanco, Inc. — FFKT; 23/03/2018 – WesBanco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WesBanco, Inc. Announces Agreement And Plan Of Merger With Farmers Capital Bank Corporation; 17/04/2018 – WesBanco 1Q EPS 76c; 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, WESBANCO WILL ADD ONE FARMERS DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC WSBC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – DEAL FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $378.2 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ WesBanco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBC)

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 1,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 184,939 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.40M, up from 182,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $209.85. About 3.68M shares traded or 27.64% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold WSBC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 30.74 million shares or 0.22% less from 30.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 33,601 were accumulated by American International Gru Incorporated. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 4.86M shares. The California-based Aperio Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 39,752 shares. 374,364 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 96,428 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 23,187 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company accumulated 41,880 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 164,209 shares. State Street reported 1.08 million shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 3.92M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 12,574 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 39,687 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company holds 387,495 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 7,314 shares to 148,446 shares, valued at $11.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco (Prn) by 45,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,529 shares, and cut its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 4,815 shares to 317,884 shares, valued at $55.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc (NYSE:WM) by 5,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,312 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

