Bluestein R H & Company Has Lifted Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position; Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Sentiment Is 0.36

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc (HOS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 0.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 10 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 28 decreased and sold stakes in Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. The funds in our database now have: 21.29 million shares, up from 20.80 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 16 Increased: 5 New Position: 5.

Bluestein R H & Company increased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 5.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cisco Systems Inc now has $208.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending.

The stock increased 4.15% or $0.0299 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7499. About 3,006 shares traded. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS) has declined 78.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HOS News: 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.2% Position in Hornbeck Offshore; 21/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE CLOSED ON $36.6M PURCHASE FROM ARIES MARINE; 02/05/2018 – Hornbeck Offshore 1Q Loss/Shr $1.04; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 19/04/2018 SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 8.94 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HORNBECK OFFSHORE SERVICES INC AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.04, EST. LOSS/SHR 69C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOS); 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $41.6M, EST. $50.3M

Analysts await Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 32.05% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.78 per share. After $-0.84 actual EPS reported by Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.90% EPS growth.

Caspian Capital Lp holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. for 1.33 million shares. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd owns 1.00 million shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp has 0.87% invested in the company for 3.17 million shares. The New York-based Fine Capital Partners L.P. has invested 0.8% in the stock. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P., a New York-based fund reported 3.70 million shares.

More notable recent Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hornbeck Offshore gets continued listing standard notice from NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hornbeck Offshore Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 97% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:HOS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. The company has market cap of $28.49 million. It operates offshore supply vessels , multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore gas and oil exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally.

Bluestein R H & Company decreased Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 6,191 shares to 412,253 valued at $71.55M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stake by 9,993 shares and now owns 757,374 shares. United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) was reduced too.

