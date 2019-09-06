Bluestein R H & Company Has Raised Its Holding in Masco (MAS) by $445,575; Greenwich Wealth Management Cut Its Position in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) by $668,100 as Share Price Rose

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 524,324 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 130.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 11,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 20,175 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $793,000, up from 8,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $41.26. About 2.34 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,250 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.49% or 68,200 shares. Hudson Valley Advisors Adv reported 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Brown Advisory Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Bokf Na reported 0.06% stake. Fort LP has invested 0.27% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) invested in 0.02% or 5,127 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cleararc Capital Inc accumulated 0.05% or 7,163 shares. Aqr Capital has 93,905 shares. Moreover, Prelude Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 8,121 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 47,126 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Omers Administration has invested 0.07% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 13,668 are held by Cipher Capital Limited Partnership. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Crocs, Rent-A-Center, Skechers U.S.A., Funko and La-Z-Boy – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Rent-A-Center, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend for the Fourth Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Rent-A-Center (RCII) Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.