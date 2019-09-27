Bluestein R H & Company Has Raised Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Franklin Electric Co (FELE) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Bluestein R H & Company increased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 117.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluestein R H & Company acquired 4,300 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Bluestein R H & Company holds 7,959 shares with $873,000 value, up from 3,659 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $310.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $124.22. About 2.33 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018

Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.35, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 75 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 67 sold and decreased holdings in Franklin Electric Co Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 32.65 million shares, down from 32.96 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Franklin Electric Co Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 52 Increased: 57 New Position: 18.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,361 were accumulated by Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited. Howe And Rusling holds 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 7,394 shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 244,737 shares stake. Sun Life accumulated 2,026 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Woodstock Corporation has invested 1.69% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pinnacle Advisory Grp reported 4,787 shares stake. Hanlon Investment Management holds 2,583 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 1.21M shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0.75% or 25.02M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.95% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3.32 million shares. Amg Natl Bancshares holds 2,481 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cardinal Capital Mgmt reported 1.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 11,722 shares. Lipe & Dalton holds 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 2,243 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 3.38 million shares.

Bluestein R H & Company decreased Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 7,369 shares to 213,764 valued at $32.43 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 2,190 shares and now owns 276,214 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -5.01% below currents $124.22 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17 with “Hold”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $111 target in Friday, March 29 report.

First Merchants Corp holds 3.65% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. for 483,000 shares. Monarch Capital Management Inc owns 155,312 shares or 2.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 1.47% invested in the company for 438,877 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0.91% in the stock. Channing Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 290,211 shares.

The stock increased 0.97% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 35,644 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) has declined 0.62% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO FELE.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 41C; 03/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Appoints Paul Chhabra as Vice President, Global Product Supply; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – New Franklin Electric SpecPAK™ Pressure Boosting System Simplifies Multi-Pump Specification & Installation; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS QTR DIV; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Declares Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.27-EPS $2.37 From Previous Guidance of EPS $2.16-EPS $2.28; 22/03/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water

Analysts await Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FELE’s profit will be $33.68M for 16.41 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Electric Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. It operates in two divisions, Water Systems and Fueling Systems. It has a 23.59 P/E ratio. The Water Systems segment offers motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.