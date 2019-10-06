Bluestein R H & Company Has Lifted Its Netflix (NFLX) Position; FALCO RESOURCES LTD. COMMON SHARES CANA (FPRGF) SI Increased By 122.1%

FALCO RESOURCES LTD. COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:FPRGF) had an increase of 122.1% in short interest. FPRGF’s SI was 40,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 122.1% from 18,100 shares previously. With 41,700 avg volume, 1 days are for FALCO RESOURCES LTD. COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:FPRGF)’s short sellers to cover FPRGF’s short positions. It closed at $0.185 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $34.60 million. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 67,000 hectares located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

Bluestein R H & Company decreased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 4,723 shares to 245,448 valued at $51.05M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) stake by 186,491 shares and now owns 8,601 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L had bought 6,499 shares worth $2.00 million.