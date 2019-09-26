Bluestein R H & Company Lifted Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holding by $1.18 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined While Blue Edge Capital Boosted Stake by $842,930

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 21,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 455,247 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.84 million, up from 434,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 3.18 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 24/05/2018 – Delta Unveils Zac Posen Uniforms With a Taste of `Passport Plum’; 19/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL SOME FLIGHTS AT NY HUBS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR TOTAL UNIT REV UP 4 PCT TO 5 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DELTA AT ‘BBB-‘; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 11 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 45,883 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52B, up from 45,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 7.61 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY

