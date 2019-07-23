Bluestein R H & Company Has Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Essex (KEYW)’s Sentiment Is 1.41

Bluestein R H & Company increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 4.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluestein R H & Company acquired 2,396 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Bluestein R H & Company holds 53,249 shares with $94.82 million value, up from 50,853 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $981.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1994.49. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 27/04/2018 – One reason investors are cheering Amazon’s long-term bets over Alphabet’s: Margins; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S – TEAMED UP WITH AMAZON TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS DIGITAL ORDERING NETWORK WITH ADDITION OF AN AMAZON ALEXA VOICE ORDERING SKILL; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: #MozartInTheJungle canceled at Amazon after four seasons; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S; 19/05/2018 – One Small Rancher’s Big Role in Saving Brazil’s Amazon

Essex Corp (KEYW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.49, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 48 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 34 sold and decreased their positions in Essex Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 48.41 million shares, up from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Essex Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 24 Increased: 34 New Position: 14.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon’s Earnings: Time To Push Through Record Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche lifts Amazon estimates before earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Bluestein R H & Company decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 4,505 shares to 17,394 valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) stake by 2,800 shares and now owns 2,000 shares. Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Inv reported 256 shares. New York-based Overbrook Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vanguard reported 2.16% stake. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) accumulated 5,542 shares. Js Management Ltd holds 6.74% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Limited reported 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 3.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 2,319 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Liability Corp holds 3,204 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Filament Lc owns 681 shares. Mcdaniel Terry holds 639 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Garde owns 2,237 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 1.06% or 915,144 shares in its portfolio. Truepoint has 582 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 5,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $2250 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, February 1 by Raymond James. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Friday, March 15.

The KEYW Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s solutions are designed to respond to meet the critical needs for agile intelligence and to assist the U.S. government national security priorities through various cyber activities and training, geospatial intelligence, cloud and data analytics, engineering, and intelligence analysis and activities offerings. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include electro-optical, hyperspectral and synthetic aperture radar sensors, and other products.

More notable recent The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports for Union Pacific, NextEra & Biogen – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KeyW Announces Definitive Merger Agreement with Jacobs – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jacobs Wins Commissioning Services Deal, Boosts Backlog – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Zoom Video Communications, KeyW Holding, and Canopy Growth Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KeyW Reports First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:KEYW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.