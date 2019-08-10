Bluestein R H & Company Has Cut Bp Plc Sp Adr (BP) Stake; Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Had 5 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Cogeco Commun (TSE:CCA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cogeco Commun had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by National Bank Canada. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by IBC. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Scotia Capital. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, February 27. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CCA in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) rating on Monday, June 24. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $96 target. See Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $96 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $89 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $94 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $98 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $87 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $86 Maintain

Bluestein R H & Company decreased Bp Plc Sp Adr (BP) stake by 39.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluestein R H & Company sold 21,175 shares as Bp Plc Sp Adr (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Bluestein R H & Company holds 32,475 shares with $1.42M value, down from 53,650 last quarter. Bp Plc Sp Adr now has $123.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 7.14 million shares traded or 14.38% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 12/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – ALLIANCE IS ALSO EXPECTED TO INCLUDE TRANSFER OF TECHNOLOGY, AS WELL AS JOINT TRAINING AND RESEARCH; 12/03/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Publication of 2017 Annual Report and Annual Statement of Reserves; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC -BP WIND ENERGY, THROUGH UNIT, SIGNED A PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO INSTALL A HIGH-STORAGE BATTERY AT ITS TITAN 1 WIND FARM IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 29/03/2018 – INSIGHT-U.S.-trained engineer takes on Algeria’s energy monolith; 16/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BP Whiting Indiana refinery production at full capacity; 07/03/2018 – BP and United Airlines® Introduce the Only Joint Reward Program of Its Kind; 16/04/2018 – BP CAN MANAGE PORTFOLIO TO AVOID STRANDED ASSETS: CEO DUDLEY; 21/03/2018 – Setback for Trump admin after tepid offshore oil lease sale; 16/04/2018 – BP’S $500M NEW ENERGIES BUDGET TO FOCUS ON BIOGAS, EV: MCKAY

Bluestein R H & Company increased Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 321,832 shares to 523,211 valued at $28.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 24,470 shares and now owns 466,592 shares. Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering BP plc (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP plc had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $48.6000 target. Raymond James maintained BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $52 target.

Cogeco Communications Inc. operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company has market cap of $5.17 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Canadian Broadband Services, American Broadband Services and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It has a 13.18 P/E ratio. It offers video services and programming, such as basic services, pay and discretionary services, On-demand services, high definition television, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers.

