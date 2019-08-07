Bluestein R H & Company Increases Holding in Facebook Cl A (FB); Blue Harbour Group LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Open Text (OTEX) by $33.06 Million as Stock Price Rose

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 8,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 171,274 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.55M, up from 162,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.25. About 629,271 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO said firm played key Trump campaign role-UK TV; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Did Not Take Broad Enough Look Toward User Data (Video); 26/03/2018 – $FB -5% .. FTC confirms it’s investigating data practices; 02/05/2018 – Slashdot: Facebook’s Open-Source Go Bot Can Now Beat Professional Players (techcrunch.com); 29/05/2018 – Facebook faces UK parental approval rule for under 16s; 21/03/2018 – Jamie Dimon discusses privacy and Facebook’s management; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Apologizes to EU Lawmakers for Facebook’s Privacy Missteps (Video); 23/04/2018 – Cambridge academic defends role in Facebook data scandal; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, SCL GROUP QUERIED BY SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE; 26/03/2018 – Some of the gags include Facebook’s logo turning into Russian cyrillic, Tesla’s self-driving trucks and failed start-up Juicero getting its own building

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp analyzed 870,000 shares as the company's stock rose 10.90% . The hedge fund held 8.99 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345.31M, down from 9.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 646,537 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP) by 21,175 shares to 32,475 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,000 shares to 448,100 shares, valued at $131.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 812,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR).