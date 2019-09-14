Bluestein R H & Company Upped Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $1.68 Million; Bb&T Securities Has Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $4.35 Million

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 39,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 905,432 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.23 million, up from 866,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S EIGEN WARNS OF `HOSTILE’ BOND MARKET AS RATES CLIMB; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Inditex, Cuts Axa; 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 11/04/2018 – Barclays hires JPMorgan’s Tim McNulty as its security chief; 04/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: JPMorgan hires top AI researcher from Carnegie Mellon University; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.17 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APPOINTS MARK LEUNG AS CHINA CEO; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 554,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.34M, up from 523,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The North Carolina-based First Personal Finance Svcs has invested 1.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Roffman Miller Assocs Pa reported 19,651 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 32,869 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Llc holds 0.11% or 2.29 million shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.92% or 97,357 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assoc Corp invested in 0.03% or 106,536 shares. Bridgeway Incorporated invested in 958,208 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Cullen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.34M shares or 2.85% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 2.67% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guggenheim Capital Llc reported 2.13M shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). St Johns Inv Mgmt invested 1.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Colrain Limited Liability Company holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 35,785 shares. 50,515 are held by Planning Advsr Ltd Liability.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 6,191 shares to 412,253 shares, valued at $71.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,976 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 91,861 shares to 66,450 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 118,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,920 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Triangle Wealth Mgmt invested 1.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Orca Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,983 shares. Proffitt & Goodson has 0.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,454 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 15,000 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. The Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has invested 1.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meridian Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guggenheim Capital Limited Co has 489,171 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Castleark Management Ltd Llc has 11,900 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt reported 1.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Verity & Verity Ltd owns 2.62% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 107,902 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co stated it has 109,509 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot accumulated 1.26% or 89,083 shares. Boltwood Cap Management stated it has 22,427 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Toth Fincl Advisory accumulated 0.05% or 2,110 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 2.46% or 32,599 shares in its portfolio.