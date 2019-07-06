Bluestein R H & Company Stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Has Raised as Stock Declined; Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holding Has Increased by Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 15.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 2.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20.09M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 billion, up from 17.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 3.08 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 12/04/2018 – 90SK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 30/04/2018 – 16CL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/05/2018 – 38OZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 90MM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 68NX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – 47HZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/04/2018 – 34PH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – WITH ADDITION OF BLACK, BOARD WILL HAVE 12 DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Redemption; 07/03/2018 – 47SL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 6315.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 246,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 250,202 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.99 million, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.85. About 431,966 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 0.12% or 4,360 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation holds 77 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 0.12% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 52.79 million shares. Gotham Asset Limited invested in 0.01% or 13,374 shares. Forte Cap Limited Co Adv has invested 0.43% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Janney Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 6,085 shares. Kcm Advisors Lc reported 0.01% stake. Ckw Financial Gp has invested 0.03% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 754,638 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Serv Gp holds 0.1% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 1.91 million shares. 8,568 were reported by Checchi Capital Advisers Lc. Marco Inv Mngmt Lc owns 0.61% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 65,600 shares. Allstate holds 73,392 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 374,795 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners invested in 0.04% or 15,744 shares.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 110,056 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $106.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 297,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated has 10.62M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Incorporated accumulated 0.25% or 40,660 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 7,435 shares. Pinnacle Fin Partners Inc invested in 0% or 38 shares. Icon Advisers Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 3,746 shares. Moreover, Murphy Cap has 0.08% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 6,715 shares. Invesco invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Garrison Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Tudor Et Al reported 0.07% stake. 56,077 are held by Raymond James & Associates. Washington National Bank has 0.47% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 38,907 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 81,401 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,950 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 3,955 shares.