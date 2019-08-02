Bluestein R H & Company Position in Abiomed (ABMD) Trimmed as Shares Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Cabot Wealth Management Has Trimmed by $5.30 Million Its Position

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 40.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The hedge fund held 1,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 2,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $202.57. About 172,949 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD); 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare; 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 87.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 38,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 5,485 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 43,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 473,621 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 1.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hm Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 12,563 shares. Capital Counsel Ltd Ny reported 4.5% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stadion Money Management Lc reported 7,198 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt has invested 1.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Finance Counselors Inc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 139,750 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 12,862 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Advisory Serv Incorporated reported 13,785 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Plancorp Limited Co invested in 14,330 shares. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Private Harbour Management & Counsel Ltd Liability Com has 0.58% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Harvey Invest Limited Liability holds 239,377 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc stated it has 2.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Systematic Lp has 5,100 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 174,406 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” published on July 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Isnâ€™t a Buyâ€¦ Yet – Investorplace.com” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.26 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,126 shares to 58,748 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 38,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $17.71 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs has invested 0% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 5,274 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Llc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated invested 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 90 shares. Waddell Reed Fin has 543,768 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Jennison Associate Limited Liability invested in 41,539 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0% or 132 shares. Mason Street Advisors holds 6,432 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na stated it has 2,508 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs holds 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 2,893 shares. American Century invested 0.13% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 21 shares. Finance Counselors owns 2,594 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 101 shares.

More notable recent Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/01/2019: ABMD, CFMS, ABC, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Abiomed, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ABMD) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Signs Cancer Drug Licensing Deal, Adamis Offering, Surmodics Surges On Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Abiomed Announces Q1 FY 2020 Revenue of $208 Million and 29.2% Operating Margin – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,050 shares to 8,145 shares, valued at $794,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).