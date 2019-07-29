Bluestein R H & Company Upped Its Anheuser (BUD) Position by $456,500; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Rose, Halsey Associates Has Decreased by $358,203 Its Holding

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 109.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,525 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 5,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $101.81. About 2.16M shares traded or 40.55% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 2,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,618 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78M, down from 58,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $132.82. About 4.33M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,250 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar stated it has 20,047 shares. Bridges Mngmt holds 5,332 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 571,543 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 1,174 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Ingalls Snyder Lc reported 11,030 shares stake. Pnc Services Group Inc holds 0% or 52,427 shares. Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability Co owns 44,602 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 12,242 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ipg Inv Advsrs Llc owns 5,830 shares. 2.57M were reported by Goldman Sachs Inc. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 2,865 shares. American Money Limited Liability Co holds 0.95% or 20,264 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barry Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,739 shares stake. 98,819 were accumulated by Lynch & Associates In. Creative Planning accumulated 0.24% or 470,968 shares. Academy Capital Incorporated Tx holds 1.06% or 32,644 shares in its portfolio. Gfs Advisors Limited Liability holds 1.46% or 35,351 shares in its portfolio. 2.52M were accumulated by Td Asset Management Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 3.64M shares. Primecap Management Communications Ca owns 4,700 shares. Pecaut & accumulated 37,202 shares or 2.68% of the stock. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability has invested 1.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 2.88 million shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Telemus Capital Llc has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Auxier Asset invested 2.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Seabridge Inv Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Limited Liability holds 2% or 31,651 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.60 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.