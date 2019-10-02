Bluestein R H & Company Has Decreased Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position by $464,816; As Grainger W W (GWW) Market Value Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Has Lifted Position by $501,160

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 3,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 308,074 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.02M, down from 311,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.43. About 369,103 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, up from 9,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $280.81. About 5,848 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney Stock: Things Are About to Get Streamy – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “What’s up with Atlanta’s rugby team? – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “AT&T Spends $1 Billion to Exclusively Stream “The Big Bang Theory” – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Disney Stock Is Not a Very Magical Investment Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 29.73 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

