Bluestein R H & Company Maintains Holding in Us Bancorp (USB); As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shares Declined, Shareholder 1832 Asset Management LP Lowered Holding

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 72.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 14,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 5,428 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, down from 19,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $92.2. About 901,742 shares traded or 20.14% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 68,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 767,367 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.98 million, up from 699,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 6.87M shares traded or 28.60% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Hit Reverse On July’s Gains – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: BofA/Merrill Lynch Upgrades US Bancorp (USB) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,200 shares to 1,762 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,783 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 0.01% or 1,246 shares in its portfolio. Chemung Canal has 0.07% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Neville Rodie And Shaw has 0.15% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 29,344 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation owns 28,283 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Salzhauer Michael has 0.57% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 24,288 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Gp Inc stated it has 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Wells Fargo & Mn has 20.36 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 16,350 were reported by Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Communications. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability reported 46,882 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 10,265 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory invested in 0.13% or 26,577 shares. Lincoln, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,311 shares. Moreover, Farmers Trust has 0.96% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 70,512 shares. South Dakota Council invested 1.08% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genuine Parts updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is Genuine Parts Company’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genuine Parts Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 15.68 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 62,400 shares to 111,412 shares, valued at $22.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 211,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.