Bluestein R H & Company Decreased Stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) as Market Valuation Declined; As Dana (DAN) Stock Value Declined, Glendon Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 98.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 246,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The hedge fund held 3,908 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $304,000, down from 250,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 777,853 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 52.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 250,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 724,813 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45 million, up from 474,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 997,859 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 29/03/2018 – DANA COMMENTS ON DECISION BY GKN HOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – Dana Demonstrates Truck, All-Wheel Drive and Electric Gearbox Technologies during Winter Test in Arjeplog, Sweden, Upper Penins; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Offer for GKN’s Driveline Unit by $140 Million–UPDATE; 17/05/2018 – Dana Earns Two Ford World Excellence Awards; 26/03/2018 – DANA RAISES CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY $140M; 29/03/2018 – DANA: UNLIKELY PROPOSED COMBINATION WITH GKN WILL PROCEED; 19/03/2018 – Dana Confirms Plan to List Combined GKN Driveline Business in London; 30/04/2018 – Dana Sees FY Sales $7.75B-$8.05B; 26/03/2018 – DANA ALSO DOUBLES SIZE OF SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: DANA TO COMBINE WITH GKN DRIVELINE UNIT; EV $6.1B

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $271.20M for 8.88 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 99,461 shares to 195,459 shares, valued at $25.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Ent Inc Cl A (NYSE:WWE) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

