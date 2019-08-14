Bluestein R H & Company Has Increased Its Netflix (NFLX) Position by $3.37 Million; As Cra International (CRAI) Stock Declined, Pembroke Management LTD Boosted Position

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 9,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 85,852 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.61M, up from 76,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $312.28. About 5.34M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 09/03/2018 – Movies: A (Shaggy) Star Is Reborn: Netflix Brings Us a New `Benji’; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO HAS CHANGED INDUSTRY IN “PROFOUND WAY” AND IN DOING SO HAS GIVEN ITSELF SIGNIFICANT LEAD; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix cloud executive Yury lzrailevsky exits – The Information; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Cra International (CRAI) by 59.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 82,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.79% . The institutional investor held 220,950 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 138,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Cra International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 62,293 shares traded or 2.71% up from the average. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 18.11% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – CRA INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 57c; 23/04/2018 – DJ CRA International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAI); 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 54,682 shares to 105,866 shares, valued at $26.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Gen Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 14,400 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $24.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CRAI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.46 million shares or 1.85% more from 6.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.