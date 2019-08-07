Bluestein R H & Company Stake In Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Was Has Upped; Apple (AAPL) Holder Ntv Asset Management Has Lifted Holding

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 117.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 92,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 170,989 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.53M, up from 78,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $212.56. About 767,880 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $198.6. About 21.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: HOMEPOD SPEAKER SALES STILL IN ‘VERY EARLY DAYS’; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple moved to the top spot in the wearable device market for the first time in the fourth quarter, according to IDC; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : GE, NOK, AMD, BHP, AAPL, AMRN, EIX, QQQ, SPOT, MU, ENPH, ITUB – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Easing Up: Fed Expected To Cut Rates, But Apple’s Strong Results Front And Center Early – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bond Yields Turn Sharply Lower, Disney Earnings Disappoint, Trade Tension Remains – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Limited Liability Il has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 5.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Asset One accumulated 2.55M shares. Cap Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 31,894 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,805 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Limited owns 16,987 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 46,449 were accumulated by Waters Parkerson And Communications Llc. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 6.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 44,870 shares. Mcrae Capital Mgmt Inc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,995 shares. Cahill Financial holds 1.46% or 18,415 shares. The Texas-based Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cna Fin owns 11,500 shares. Cim Limited Com reported 54,664 shares stake. Canandaigua Natl Bank And holds 2.03% or 55,836 shares. Security holds 3.21% or 52,650 shares in its portfolio.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,200 shares to 1,762 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,783 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Strong quarterly trends for Palo Alto – Piper – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Even as It Hits All-Time Highs Is Zscaler a Buy? – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks: An Alpha Bet That’s In Gear – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “How to Find Safety Inside PANW Stock and FTNT Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 2.73 million shares. Allstate reported 1,472 shares. Gulf International Bancshares (Uk) Ltd owns 22,364 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 8,009 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability holds 11,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 997 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 6,661 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 107,086 were accumulated by Us Financial Bank De. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Llc holds 5,925 shares. St Germain D J owns 26,510 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt & reported 1,600 shares. Aperio Lc holds 30,579 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,608 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt holds 26,587 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.