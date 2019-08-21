Bluestein R H & Company Lifted Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $2.41 Million as Share Value Rose; Amg Funds Cut Cree (CREE) Holding by $425,277 as Share Price Declined

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 25,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 286,523 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.27M, up from 261,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.68. About 1.72 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 7,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 11,829 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $677,000, down from 19,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $58.24. About 1.97 million shares traded or 43.40% up from the average. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC); 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M; 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 06/03/2018 – Cree Buys Assets of Infineon Technologies’ Radio Frequency Power Business for EUR 345M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CREE); 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q REV. $356M, EST. $347.3M

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating on Cree (CREE) Following 4Q Pre-Announcement – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 20, 2019 : JKHY, NDSN, CREE, TOL, FANH, URBN, LZB, SCSC – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, CREE – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 0.2% or 652,398 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 96,111 shares stake. Dorsey Wright & Assoc reported 0.48% stake. Reliance Tru Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 14,704 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.04% or 134,372 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management invested in 8,322 shares. 194,380 were reported by Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 195,742 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 41,129 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Lp owns 0.11% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 24,370 shares. 11,264 are owned by Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. Cibc holds 19,947 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com reported 12,842 shares.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP) by 21,175 shares to 32,475 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shareholders Booked A 19% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.