Bluestein R H & Company Has Raised Its Zoetis (ZTS) Position by $8.78 Million as Market Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Middleton & Co Has Increased Position by $888,220 as Share Value Declined

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 87,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The hedge fund held 200,667 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20M, up from 112,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.24. About 2.00M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS)

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 499 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,307 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.38 million, up from 18,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 3.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 05/04/2018 – Greenwich Time: Rumor Roundup: Blade Runner 2? Evil Dead Remake? Amazon Stores?; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 09/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Officially Launches HEMPd – Its New Line of CBD-Infused Products; 27/04/2018 – As Amazon is growing to become one of the biggest websites in the world, it’s become more and more of a haven for counterfeits; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan probe tests antitrust doctrine in new era; 26/04/2018 – GM’S BARRA SEES MORE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH AMAZON; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s expanding growth profit gives the company more room to invest in its business and explore new areas; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes – Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 41,546 shares to 14,641 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,783 shares, and cut its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.

