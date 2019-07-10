Bluestein R H & Company Has Increased Stake in Walmart (WMT) as Market Valuation Rose; Akamai (AKAM) Holder Granahan Investment Management Lifted Its Holding by $537,612

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 98.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 4,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, up from 4,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $112.88. About 4.73 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Bids to Upend U.K. Supermarkets via Deal With Walmart; 10/04/2018 – Supermarket News: Walmart ups the ante in online grocery delivery; 05/04/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 13.5% in March (Table); 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 16/05/2018 – WEAU 13 News: Walmart, known for its ‘everyday low prices’ mantra, wants shoppers to think of it as a source for style and; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 23/04/2018 – WALMART IS GETTING SUPPLIERS TO PUT FOOD ON BLOCKCHAIN TO TRACK; 25/04/2018 – Walmart Said It Would Cut CEO’s Bonus Last Year, and Then Didn’t; 19/04/2018 – Consumer activists, experts advise against buying ZTE phones; 04/05/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD IS SAID TO APPROVE $15 BILLION DEAL WITH WALMART – BLOOMBERG

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Akamai (AKAM) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 7,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,881 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 18,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Akamai for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 667,720 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 28/03/2018 – Research Findings Show Industry Leaders Struggle to Balance Digital Innovation and Security; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS BOARD CHANGES; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS INCLUDE TOM KILLALEA, SECOND DIRECTOR TO BE NAMED AT A LATER DATE; 05/03/2018 Akamai Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 13; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 11/04/2018 – Duo Security and Akamai Partner to Create a Zero-Trust Ecosystem for Remote Workers; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Appoint New Directors in Deal With Activist Elliott; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS INITIATIVES W/ HOLDER ELLIOTT INCL. 2 DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Vide

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 41,546 shares to 14,641 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,762 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shotspotter by 10,757 shares to 206,747 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) by 12,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,660 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.25 million activity. Gemmell James had sold 9,579 shares worth $672,063 on Thursday, February 14. Wheaton William also sold $427,320 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) on Friday, February 15.