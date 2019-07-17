Bluestein R H & Company Has Lowered Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Holding By $13.51 Million; 1 Analysts Bullish The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)

Among 2 analysts covering The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Travelers Companies had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 1 report. UBS maintained The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral” rating. See The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $146.0000 152.0000

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keefe Bruyette \U0026 Woods

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $160.0000 170.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $119.0000 130.0000

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $129 New Target: $135 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $145 New Target: $160 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Bluestein R H & Company decreased Unitedhealth Grp Inc (UNH) stake by 34.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluestein R H & Company sold 54,682 shares as Unitedhealth Grp Inc (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Bluestein R H & Company holds 105,866 shares with $26.18M value, down from 160,548 last quarter. Unitedhealth Grp Inc now has $253.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $266.62. About 1.24 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Options Traders Strike as UnitedHealth Breaks Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group Looks Poised To Report Strong Q2 Results – Forbes” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.72 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million. 5,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.33 million were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M. 15,000 shares were sold by BURKE RICHARD T, worth $3.91M on Thursday, January 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gluskin Sheff Associates has 1.81% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 123,172 shares. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm owns 5,413 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.51% or 343,367 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company owns 1,000 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Cumberland Prtn owns 93,368 shares. Haverford Fincl Ser Inc accumulated 4.18% or 47,112 shares. Fiera Capital holds 824,500 shares. Cambridge owns 5,318 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 443,496 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 1.72 million shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability reported 2,969 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 37.66 million shares. Guardian Life Of America, a New York-based fund reported 2,767 shares. Holderness Investments holds 1.24% or 10,514 shares in its portfolio. Umb State Bank N A Mo holds 1.17% or 155,415 shares.

Bluestein R H & Company increased Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) stake by 254,206 shares to 433,331 valued at $19.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 8,780 shares and now owns 171,274 shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) was raised too.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 19.21 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Insurance Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $152.95. About 253,740 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Smith: Sen. Tina Smith Takes Stand for Minnesota Travelers Abandoned in Mexico by Sun Country Airlines; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 14/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: The Travelers Make Their Final Stand in Batman #47; 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 30/04/2018 – Certify Report: Lyft Use by Business Travelers Nearly Doubles Year-Over-Year

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance services and products to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company has market cap of $39.96 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business and International Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. It has a 15.54 P/E ratio. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty products, including commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation; and personal property, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, commercial property, surety, marine, aviation, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance.