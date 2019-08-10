Bluespruce Investments LP Upped Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $32.75 Million; Ringcentral (RNG) Share Value Rose While Night Owl Capital Management Boosted Stake

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 171,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 711,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.58 million, up from 540,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $139.84. About 411,141 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “RingCentral Ranked Highest for Growth and Innovation in 2019 Frost & Sullivan UCaaS Radar Report – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “3 Tech Stocks Soaring on Q2 Earnings Beat – Profit Confidential” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RingCentral Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/30: (LXU) (VRNS) (RNG) Higher; (MDR) (SSNC) (BYND) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RingCentral Continues To Exceed Expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 30, 2019.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8,563 shares to 8,419 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership owns 2,694 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Century stated it has 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Shell Asset Communication stated it has 53,300 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 15,462 shares stake. Atika Mgmt Lc has 74,500 shares. Cwm Ltd Co invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Tiger Global Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Ent Financial Serv Corp accumulated 19 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 44,826 shares. Weiss Multi reported 30,000 shares. Lpl Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 12,276 shares. Hanseatic Management Serv stated it has 21 shares. Nicholas Invest Prns Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 162,586 shares to 959,153 shares, valued at $201.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 356,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 205,145 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Investment Advisors stated it has 182,433 shares. 8,666 are owned by Oak Ridge Investments Limited Co. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt has 0.9% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 13,292 shares. Dowling And Yahnke invested 1.25% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Arcadia Corp Mi invested 1.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 4,819 shares. American Financial Bank has invested 0.18% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fulton Bankshares Na holds 18,635 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Inc accumulated 0.03% or 331 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 23,823 shares or 1% of the stock. Raymond James & Associates invested 0.71% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Regions Financial reported 438,000 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.19% or 14,150 shares. Argi Inv Services Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,034 shares.